MoonStarter Trading Up 3.9% This Week (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One MoonStarter token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonStarter has a market cap of $1.20 million and $179,943.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonStarter Token Profile

MoonStarter launched on March 31st, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official message board is moonstarter.medium.com.

MoonStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonStarter (MNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonStarter has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonStarter is 0.0062522 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $189,556.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonstarter.net/.”

