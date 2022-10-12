Morgan Stanley Boosts Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $28.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of -0.34. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $224,632.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $367,304.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at $36,769,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,208 shares of company stock worth $5,267,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

