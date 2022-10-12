Morgan Stanley Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,995. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $281,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

