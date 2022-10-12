Morgan Stanley Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $219.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.68. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $238.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

