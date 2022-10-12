Morgan Stanley Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. 28,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,977. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

