Morgan Stanley Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $170.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.69.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. 8,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,204. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a one year low of $137.92 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

