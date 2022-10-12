Morgan Stanley Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $205.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.96% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.36. 617,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,429,074. The company has a market cap of $342.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.33. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $126.99 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,437,736. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

