Morgan Stanley Lowers Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €150.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKCMF. Barclays raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $101.40 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

