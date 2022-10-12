Morgan Stanley Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $163.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

