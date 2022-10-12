MotionWreck Games (MWG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,812.00

MotionWreck Games (MWG) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MotionWreck Games token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotionWreck Games has a total market cap of $3,589.13 and $20,812.00 worth of MotionWreck Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotionWreck Games has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MotionWreck Games Token Profile

MotionWreck Games was first traded on November 17th, 2021. MotionWreck Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,028,277 tokens. MotionWreck Games’ official Twitter account is @motionwreckg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotionWreck Games’ official website is www.motionwreckgames.com.

MotionWreck Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MotionWreck Games (MWG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. MotionWreck Games has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MotionWreck Games is 0.000036 USD and is down -20.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.motionwreckgames.com.”

