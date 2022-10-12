Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

