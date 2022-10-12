MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 2,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,329 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 15.45% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

