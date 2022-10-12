MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.17.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

