Mute Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Mute token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. Mute has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $28,478.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mute has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mute alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mute Token Profile

Mute was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mute’s official message board is medium.com/@nixplatform. Mute’s official website is mute.io.

Mute Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mute (MUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mute has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mute is 0.27620037 USD and is up 7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78,401.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mute.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.