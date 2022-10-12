MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

MVO stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

About MV Oil Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

