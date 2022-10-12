MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
MV Oil Trust Stock Up 4.0 %
MVO stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
