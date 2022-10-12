Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. 41,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,977. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.