National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

National Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

National Bank stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 28.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

