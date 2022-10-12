National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 49,606 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.81% of Open Text worth $83,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

