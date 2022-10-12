National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 836,646 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 350.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,646 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $64,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.0 %

NEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 186,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.