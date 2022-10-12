National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 252.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506,965 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 15,850,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45.

