National Bank of Canada FI Has $41.57 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 891.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,936 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $15.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

