National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631,546 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $51,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Infosys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 248,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

