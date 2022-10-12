National Bank of Canada FI Sells 164,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,224 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. 989,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

