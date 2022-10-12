National Bank of Canada FI Sells 186,240 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortis were worth $96,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 21,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,492. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

