National Bank of Canada FI Sells 26,516 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,516 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $48,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.00.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,415. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average is $293.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

