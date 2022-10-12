National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.20

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 2275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIOF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

