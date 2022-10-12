National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.78. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $236.97.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

