Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance
NYSE NGS opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.