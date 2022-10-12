Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE NGS opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

About Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

