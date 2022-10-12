Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

