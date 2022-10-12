Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

