Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.14. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 4,818 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.