Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $69.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340,405 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

