Needham & Company LLC Trims SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. SiTime has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

