Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 101,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

