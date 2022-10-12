Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 456,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

