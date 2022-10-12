Nestree 24 Hour Volume Reaches $874,304.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $874,304.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree (EGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nestree has a current supply of 2,994,901,340 with 2,675,880,474.2740583 in circulation. The last known price of Nestree is 0.00744618 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $520,931.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nestree.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

