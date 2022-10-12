NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in NetEase by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

