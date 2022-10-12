Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $222.67. The company had a trading volume of 220,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,946. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

