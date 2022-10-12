NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,148. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.52. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 45.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

