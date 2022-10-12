NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NURO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,148. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.52. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 45.76%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
