Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Nevro Price Performance

NYSE:NVRO opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $121.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

