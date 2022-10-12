New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.