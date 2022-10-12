New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.42

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 568853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

