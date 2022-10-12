Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 27,052.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 70,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,594. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

