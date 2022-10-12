NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,251. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 187.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

