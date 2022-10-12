NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

