NFT Crosschain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (CRC)

NFT Crosschain (CRC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, NFT Crosschain has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. NFT Crosschain has a total market capitalization of $116.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of NFT Crosschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Crosschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFT Crosschain

CRC is a token. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2022. NFT Crosschain’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. NFT Crosschain’s official website is nftcrosschain.io. NFT Crosschain’s official Twitter account is @nftcrosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NFT Crosschain is medium.com/@nftcrosschain.

Buying and Selling NFT Crosschain

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Crosschain (CRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT Crosschain has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT Crosschain is 0.00000212 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftcrosschain.io/.”

