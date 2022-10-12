NFTmall Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

NFTmall (GEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. NFTmall has a total market cap of $140,262.71 and approximately $128.00 worth of NFTmall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTmall token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTmall has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

NFTmall Token Profile

GEM is a token. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2021. NFTmall’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,177 tokens. NFTmall’s official Twitter account is @nftmall and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NFTmall is https://reddit.com/r/nftmallofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTmall’s official website is www.nftmall.io. The official message board for NFTmall is nftmall.medium.com.

NFTmall Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTmall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTmall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTmall using one of the exchanges listed above.

