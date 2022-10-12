NFTPad (NFTPAD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $74.00

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $12,625.76 and approximately $74.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051574 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTPad Token Profile

NFTPad was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 tokens. The official website for NFTPad is nftpad.fi. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTPad (NFTPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTPad has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTPad is 0.00453958 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $745.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftpad.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

