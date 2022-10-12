NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,667,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

