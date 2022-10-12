Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,465,161.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,444,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
